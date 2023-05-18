Fallen officers remembered at annual downtown Tyler memorial ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They say sacrifice means nothing if not remembered. Remembering was the reason for an annual ceremony in Tyler on Wednesday honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

One-by-one their names were read, followed by officers and family members placing a flower in a wreath of remembrance.

“It’s an honor. It’s an honor,’ said Lisa Geddie, the widow of former Smith County Pct. 4 Constable David Geddie. He was shot and killed in 2006 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“HIs smile, his laugh, and his care and warmth for the community,” said Lisa when asked about what she remembers about him.

As her husband’s name was called, Geddie walked alongside the man who now holds her late husband’s former seat.

“I’ve always said that this office will always be Dale Geddie’s office,” said current Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin. “That’s one of the reasons I don’t use his radio number. I retired his radio number. Dale will always be the constable of Precinct 4.”

Lisa Geddie walks with Constable Josh Joplin. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Adding a new flower to the wreath this year was the widow of Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The young deputy was killed last summer when he was hit by a car while on a traffic stop.

“We miss him every day,” said Sheriff Larry Smith. “He hadn’t been with us very long, but he made a mark on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in the short time he was there.”

Fallen Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29 (Source: KLTV staff/MGN Online)

After their names were read came a call for those in attendance to remember their sacrifice: the playing of taps. As the sound of the trumpet filled the air, a riderless horse was quietly led through the crowd to symbolize the sacrifice made by officers in Tyler, Smith County, and beyond.

