Fallen officers honored in Nacogdoches County memorial

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A fallen peace officer memorial honored lives lost in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday at the Exposition and Civic Center.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are paying tribute to their fellow men and women who have died while serving their communities.

Since 1871, 11 officers have died in the line of duty in Nacogdoches County.

This year’s guest speaker was retired Assistant Chief of Police Mike Kelly. “Many of us made the promise that they would not be forgotten, and many of us intend to keep that promise,” Kelly said in his speech.

Officers also recognized family members in attendance by handing out red roses.

Stella Gene Shelton, of Sherman, is the granddaughter of Deputy Sheriff John Arlington Hargis. Shelton’s grandfather died in the line of duty in 1928, before she was born, but she said his story will continue to be passed on.

“It’s just the fact that these heroes are honored, and that means a lot to all of us,” said Shelton.

The last officer who died in the line of duty was Deputy Raymond Bradley Jimmerson in 2018. He was struck by two vehicles on US 259 while responding to debris in the roadway.

Deputy Bradley had served with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and had been in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges still cherishes his memory.

“He was one of a kind, that’s all I can say. He was so much more than just a cop. What he did and what he brought to our agency -- he was well respected within our community,” said Bridges.

Bridges said it’s important to honor the lives lost and to bring awareness to what they have been through.

“When an officer loses on the line of duty, whether that’s here in our county or somewhere else, it impacts all of us,” Bridges said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.