East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a very nice evening and overnight period across East Texas tonight. Most of the day on Friday looks to be fairly nice as well, however, very late in the day, a cold front starts moving through NW sections of East Texas. With this cold front, there is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe storms to occur...generally over the northern sections of East Texas. Most of us will not see the severe storms, but some rain will be possible. Many areas of East Texas will stay dry due to the portion of East Texas that will see and not see the storms. There is a SLIGHT Risk (15% Chance) for a few strong/severe storms over the NW sections of East Texas, so please remain alert...just in case. Mostly Cloudy with a few showers should be our Saturday forecast and just Mostly Cloudy on Sunday. Partly Cloudy Skies are expected for much of next week with only a slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers on Wed/Thu. The warmest day will be tomorrow, Friday, with highs near 90 degrees. Lower 80s on Saturday/Sunday, then middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday, then we see upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows remain in the 60s. Have a great day, East Texas.

