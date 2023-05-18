East Texas preschool holds signing after publishing students’ book

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kinder Prep Academy has published a book written by its preschool students, and they held a signing Thursday to recognize the kids’ achievement.

“I asked the kids what they wanted to write about, and a lot of them gave me different ideas, and the one thing that stayed constant was family, so it’s all about what they’re doing on Spring Break with their family,” said teacher Natalia Khongsangdao.

The children worked together, line by line, to build on each other’s ideas and make one narrative for the book that they have now published. The school held a signing Thursday to recognize their hard work.

“It was so much fun to watch them come together and all the ideas they came up with,” Natalia said. “They were able to come up with a story themselves...and they wrote every single word in this book.”

The students are all between the ages of three and five, and some will enroll in kindergarten next year.

“We do a lot of movement-based activity, and it’s learning with a purpose, so they want to learn and do things here, and they start writing early,” Natalia said. “They go to kindergarten more than ready.”

She said the project turned out so cute, she plans to make it an annual practice. Her class can now say they are all published authors.

