Auditions to be held May 22-23 for ‘Footloose’ at Tyler Civic Theatre

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you love to act or just want to give it a try for the first time, you may want to check out the auditions for Footloose the Musical, to be held at Tyler Civic Theatre.

Auditions will be held May 22 and 23 for the show, director Stephen Rainwater says.

“This will be a big production with a cast of 40-plus people, comprised of actors ages 15-99. This is going to be a summer to remember, and we would LOVE to have as much East Texas talent as possible join us for Auditions. See you there!” the theatre posted on its Facebook page.

It will be a BIG production with a cast of 40+ comprised of actors ages 15-99.
It will be a BIG production with a cast of 40+ comprised of actors ages 15-99.(Tyler Civic Theatre Facebook page)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

