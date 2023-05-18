2nd suspect arrested in connection with Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The wife of a man arrested on Tuesday has now also been charged with murder in the death of Alexis Garoutte.

Chelsey Renee White, 31, of Mabank, was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Her husband, Chaz Taelor White, 32, of Mabank, was booked the day before also on a murder charge.

Both have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Alexis Garoutte, 25, that occurred on April 21 in Bonita Point.

In an affidavit for Chaz, Chelsey was described as bringing a gun and bullet-proof vest to her husband before he allegedly fired a shot in the direction of a truck in which Garoutte and another man were sitting. The document also states she left with the weapon before officers arrived on instructions to “get rid of it.”

She allegedly told Chaz she had thrown the weapon in a lake but had actually stored it at a residence in Grand Prairie. The affidavit states that after initially claiming she did not take anything from the scene other than her own belongings, Chelsey later admitted to removing the gun and voluntarily led officers to the address where it had been placed, in addition to providing further testimony.

Bond for Chelsey White has been set at $1 million.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.