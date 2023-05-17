Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Young bear opens door of house in Colorado, is shooed away by resident

(Kari Bumgarner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - Twin black bear cubs recently visited a house in Colorado, and one of them was captured on video opening the front door.

Videos shared by a resident of Steamboat Springs, about 90 miles north of Aspen, show a young bear standing up and using the handle to open a front door as its twin waits nearby. The resident bangs on a window to make noise and scares the bear off.

The second bear stays by the door for a few moments before following its sibling away. Another clip shows the bears’ much larger mother nearby.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, black bears are intelligent, curious, and relentless in their pursuit of food.

“Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors,” the agency advises. If you see a bear near your home, the agency warns not to approach it, but to “yell, blow a whistle, clap your hands, and make other loud noises” to chase it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox.
Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Cheryl Layne listens to testimony in trial accusing her and husband of abusing their foster...
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
Historical Marker
Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
In this image taken from a video provided by the Italian Finance Police, an Italian finance...
Italian police dog with nose for cocaine sniffs out drugs hidden in banana shipment