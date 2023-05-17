Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woodworker pulls onto job site to find Homeland Security raid underway

Home raided by Homeland Security
Home raided by Homeland Security(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Harrison County, Texas (KLTV) - Homeland Security served a warrant on a house near Longview just inside Harrison County.

According to neighbors and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 200 block of Alexis Drive around 7 a.m. and was part of the series of raids in Upshur County.

A neighbor shot a quick video and a few pictures of what happened at a home on Alexis Drive. He says there were a number of white vans and an armored truck. Homeland Security Investigations was written on the side of that truck.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Andrew Beavers pulled up to the home to do some construction work. He says officers were still on scene and asked to search the work trailer, but did not seize anything.

“Basically, they just asked me a couple questions and asked my name so they could sign something, and stuck the warrant in the front door and left,” said Beavers.

No word on what Homeland Security was looking for at the residence, or if the homeowner was located or taken into custody.

