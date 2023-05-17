Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with comfortable highs near 80 degrees.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas!! Our hump day may have started off with mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll enjoy ample sunshine this afternoon thanks to a weak cold front that moved through yesterday. Highs this afternoon will sit comfy near 80 degrees with thankfully some much lower humidity. Skies remain mostly clear tonight and we’ll drop into the mild lower 60s to kick off our Thursday. Tomorrow will be another dry and pleasant day with lots of sunshine, although temps will be a bit warmer as highs for most will climb into the middle 80s. Things start to change by Friday as another cold front is set up to move through late in the evening, and some showers and storms will be possible as the front moves into East Texas. Northern portions of East Texas are currently under a Slight Risk for isolated strong to severe storms Friday evening into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado is not completely impossible, so we ask everyone remain weather alert on Friday. Behind the front, the weather looks decently quiet with only a few more showers possible on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be pleasant, sitting near 80 degrees on both days. Spotty rain chances return to the forecast for the start of the next work week, although for now it looks like most will stay dry.

