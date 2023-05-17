Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man pleads guilty to child porn charge

Loren Edward Page
Loren Edward Page(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to viewing child porn and now faces an enhanced sentence due to a prior conviction.

Loren Edward Page, 44, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to accessing child pornography on Tuesday in Judge John Love’s federal court in Tyler. A court document states he knowingly accessed a video of a child under 12 online on or about May 4, 2022.

Page’s sentence will be enhanced due to his prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, according to the document.

Sentencing will take place at a later date, but the penalty for his charge ranges from not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years in prison, with a possible fine of not more than $250,000, and a term of supervised release not less than five years to life.

Page was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday.

