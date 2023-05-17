TRAFFIC ALERT: Streets in Jacksonville blocked by malfunctioning Union Pacific train

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have announced that all crossings west of Jackson Street are blocked due to a malfunctioning train.

The Union Pacific railroad crossings have been blocked by a train that malfunctioned and has stopped on the tracks, according to Jacksonville police. Union Pacific notified authorities of the situation.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.