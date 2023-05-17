Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: Streets in Jacksonville blocked by malfunctioning Union Pacific train

(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have announced that all crossings west of Jackson Street are blocked due to a malfunctioning train.

The Union Pacific railroad crossings have been blocked by a train that malfunctioned and has stopped on the tracks, according to Jacksonville police. Union Pacific notified authorities of the situation.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’
Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway