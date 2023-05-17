Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

“They deserve to stay together”: Three sisters under 10 need parents who will help them leave foster care behind

Cara'Mae, Autumn, and Enberlee play near reading statue at park in Tyler
Cara'Mae, Autumn, and Enberlee play near reading statue at park in Tyler(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Holland
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Siblings deserve to stay together and that’s exactly the hope for a trio of sisters in East Texas. Cara’mae, Autumn and Enberlee are all under the age of 10. They’ve been together their whole lives and now they need a family who is willing to commit to the gift of love.

“They’re outgoing, they’re fun,” said CPS case worker Laketra Wilkerson. “They love animals. They like to swing, they love days at the park.”

The adorable group was no different than all the other kids on the playground at Southside park in Tyler. They found every nook and cranny of the playground, while calling out for their guardians to watch and help.

Wilkerson describes them all as “really loving and caring.”

From big sister to baby sister, they were full of laughter and joy as they ran around from slides to swings to statues.

“Cara’mae - she’s a hugger. She love to hug,” said Wilkerson. “Oh Autumn, she’s the boss. Autumn is the boss. She will tell you what to do and what not to do. And Enberlee is the baby of the group and she is just adorable.”

For Wilkerson, and the foster parents who care for these kids, they want to find a family who is able to meet their developmental, social and all-around needs.

“Them smiling and having a good time and someone showing them love.” That’s Wilkerson’s picture-perfect ending for these little girls.

For more information about this trio, email ashley.ehouman@dfps.texas.gov.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

She was in shock to find out she was one of the few who received the scholarship.
Central ISD senior receives Gates scholarship
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the median beautification project in Nacogdoches and what...
WebXtra: Flowers bloom for Nacogdoches median beautification project
Pickleball is a fast-growing phenomenon, and the city of Nacogdoches is making moves towards a...
Nacogdoches City Council adopts pickleball court rental schedule
City Hall celebration
Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century architect