Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Longview following alleged hammer attack

Longview police
Longview police(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after Longview police shot a man they say charged at them with hammers.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Owings Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a possible assault and family violence. As officers were interviewing involved parties, they say the suspect lunged out of a room wielding a hammer in each hand. The officers said the suspect did not obey commands and was fired upon after he allegedly charged at them. The suspect was transported to a local hospital via EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending at this time.

The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate, as per Longview Police Department policy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
Chaz White
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect from deadly shooting in April
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Jonathan Dewayne Cumby and Glendon Dermaine Armstrong
2 arrested after Athens police officers injured during traffic stop

Latest News

Hosanna Faith Shipton
18-year-old woman missing from Longview found safe
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Foster son testifies in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Loren Edward Page
Tyler man pleads guilty to child porn charge
Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities conduct search of building in Pritchett