Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight tonight across much of ETX. Slightly cooler air moves in overnight tonight along with lower humidity values. Decreasing clouds on Wednesday with a pleasant feel to the day expected. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday and most of Friday before another cold front moves through our area very late on Friday or early on Saturday morning. With this front, there is a fair chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. These are expected to occur during the overnight hours on Friday with the front. There is a Slight Risk (15% chance) for a few significant severe storms with this front according to the Storm Predication Center. Rain tapers off late Saturday morning and a few more dry days are expected...Sunday and Monday. Just a slight chance for a few showers PM hours on Tuesday. Have a great rest of your day.

