Nacogdoches City Council adopts pickleball court rental schedule

Pickleball is a fast-growing phenomenon, and the city of Nacogdoches is making moves towards a competitive scene for the sport.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Community Services Director Brian Bray presented a tentative fee schedule plan for city pickleball courts. This plan was made in recognition of several other cities who have created similar schedules in order to allow for pickleball tournaments.

Two Nacogdoches parks were included in the presentation; Banita Creek Park, which has six courts, and Maroney Park, which has 12. The proposed fee schedule for Banita Creek is $75 for all six courts for the full day. Maroney was given the option of six courts for a full day at a rate of $100, or all 12 courts for a full day at a rate of $200.

Bray noted that the intention of this fee schedule is to allow for competitive tournaments, saying that private events like family reunions and birthday parties would not apply. It was also mentioned that tournament scheduling could be limited by the city to every other weekend, monthly, or whatever the city deemed fit. In any case, on days that the courts were not rented they would remain open for free public use.

This plan follows numerous requests for tournament rentals, which Bray said were denied due to a lack of fee schedule. The council was in agreement that this plan would be beneficial to all parties involved.

The fee schedule will be implemented at a later date.

