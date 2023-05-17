Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century architect

The historical marker was delivered a year and a half ago to honor what used to be city hall but is now a performance arts center and a museum.
Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century architect
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City officials and the community gathered to celebrate the unveiling of a historical marker which honors Marshall native and architect, Cornelius Granberry Lancaster.

“Lancaster passed away December 1, 1947, but his legacy lives on through many of the buildings he designed.” said Glenn Barnhart, manager of the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall.

The historical marker was delivered a year and a half ago to honor the building that used to be city hall but is now a performance arts center and a museum.

The historic building, which sits in the center of downtown Marshall, was designed by Lancaster in 1910.

“He built this building our historic 1901 courthouse and the Ginocchio Hotel down by the train depot and numerous other buildings, but those are the top three that have been preserved and restored,” said Barnhart.

Lancaster also designed banks and commercial buildings in Jefferson, Pittsburg, Henderson, and Carthage.

In 2011, the city and some civic leaders started a fundraising campaign to save what used to be a city hall and the building for main attractions while the building was being used as a storage unit.

“After a long fundraising campaign and renovation process the building was renovated, restored, saved, and we had our grand opening of 2019 as a state-of-the-art performance arts center,” said Barnhart.

Becky Palmer is the executive director of the Harrison County Historical Museum which is located in the basement of The Memorial City Hall Performance Center. She says the historical marker was made possible by former city commissioner Gail K. Beil.

“Gail had applied for the marker; it’s a pretty long process. You have to write a history and raise money to pay for the marker send it in to the historical commission,” said Palmer.

Palmer and Barnhart both say they are excited to see those who love to learn about history visit the marker,

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox.
Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Cheryl Layne listens to testimony in trial accusing her and husband of abusing their foster...
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
Historical Marker
Marshall officials, community members celebrate new historical marker honoring work of 20th century
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes
VIDEO: Young bear opens door of house in Colorado, is shooed away by resident (Kari...
Young bear opens door of house in Colorado, is shooed away by resident