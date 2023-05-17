Logging crew discovers human skeletal remains near Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A logging crew discovered human skeletal remains on Tuesday while working near Marshall.

At about 9:13 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a logging crew saying they had discovered skeletal human remains while working in the area of Harris Lake Road and Stagecoach Road near Marshall.

Officers responded and were able to confirm that the remains were in fact that of a human, authorities said. The area was searched, and the remains were collected for delivery to the University of North Texas, Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Fort Worth. In the meantime, investigators said they will be working on identifying the victim, as this is an active ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Fletcher said, “I am very proud of our patrol deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains.”

He also added that he would like to offer a special thanks to the K9 Team with Shreveport Fire Search and Rescue for their expedited response and willingness to assist at a moment’s notice.

