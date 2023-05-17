Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.(WANF | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say a high school student has died in a crash involving a train.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Logan Blueher died on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

WTHI reports that it appears Blueher went around a stop arm at the crossing and the train struck his SUV.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was a senior at South Vigo High School.

School officials confirmed Blueher’s death. They said he was set to graduate in a couple of weeks with plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

“Logan was funny, smart and loyal. He loved his car, his friends and most of all he loved animals,” the high school shared.

According to the school, Blueher worked at the Heritage Animal Hospital and it will honor him at graduation with a project to help animals within the community.

“We are hurting today, and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time,” the school shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were boxing and removing evidence from a red building next to a convenience store.
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cheryl Layne has been indicted
Testimony underway in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of abusing foster children
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Peace Officers Memorial
Peace Officers Memorial
TASCA Health Fair
TASCA Health fair
Cheryl Layne Trial
Foster son testifies in trial of Whitehouse woman accused of child abuse
Harrison County Raid
Harrison County Raid
Pritchett Game Room
Upshur County authorities, Homeland Security investigate illegal gambling operations