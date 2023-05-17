Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Saline first responders rescue driver trapped in crash on Highway 80

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A person was trapped in a single-vehicle crash outside of Grand Saline on Wednesday, before being taken to a hospital by Flight for Life.

At about 3 p.m., Grand Saline Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Highway 80, where they found a person entrapped with injuries, according to a release from Public Information Officer Caden Mosher.

Crews worked quickly to free the patient, and Christus EMS began providing care until Flight for Life was able to set up a landing zone on scene. The person was then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler.

Highway 80 was shut down while emergency responders worked but has now been reopened.

Grand Saline police, along with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and RM Motors assisted.

