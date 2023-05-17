Baby safely recovered after car stolen in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - A six-month-old baby has been safely recovered after a car was stolen in Fort Worth, with the infant inside.

On Monday, around 7 p.m., patrol officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 3300 block of N. Pecan St. The complainant told officers that an unknown male had jumped into her car and driven off with her six-month-old baby in the car.

Numerous additional officers responded to search for the vehicle.

Just over an hour after the initial call, officers located the stolen car on Deen St. and took the suspect into custody; however, the baby was missing from the car.

Officers gathered information from the suspect and began checking the area. Approximately five minutes later, officers located the baby and car seat lying in a ravine nearby.

The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with a parent.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.

Credit: @fortworthpd/BODY CAMS+ /TMX

