18-year-old woman missing from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old who had been missing for more than a week has been found safe.

Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18, had not been seen or heard from by her family since May 6 when the Longview Police Department began searching for her.

Wednesday, May 17, police announced she has been found and is safe. The department thanked the public for their support.

