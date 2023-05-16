Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

