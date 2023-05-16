Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Veteran rides horse 1,000 miles for a good cause; stays in Central Texas longer than expected

Veteran rides horse 1,000 miles for a good cause
Veteran rides horse 1,000 miles for a good cause(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Veteran is making his way through Central Texas on horseback to raise awareness about homeless Veterans, but an accident in West delayed his mission.

Jeremy Robinson is the founder and president of RP-1, which is a non-profit organization that raises awareness about Veterans who experience homelessness or other health issues by riding a horse through Texas.

“We’re riding a thousand miles around Texas to raise awareness about Veteran issues with a focus on homelessness,” Robinson said.

His wife and son travel with Robinson in a truck with a trailer.

Robinson and his horse, Trooper, nearly reached mile 750 near Elm Mott when he received a call from his wife who was in West.

“She’s just like, ‘Hey, we got hit. We’re okay, but you need to come up here,’” he said. “I turned Trooper around. This horse, it was as though he automatically knew something needed to be done.”

He said Trooper and him trotted 10 miles in around two hours to find that his family was okay after the crash.

The truck which they used to travel was severely damaged. This left them stranded in West without a vehicle or long-term place to stay.

However, people in West stepped up to help.

“Everybody pretty much just swooped in and took care of us right away,” he said.

They allowed Trooper and Robinson to stay at the West Fest grounds and his family to stay at West EMS facilities.

While the accident was a set back for their 1,000 mile journey, it’s not stopping Robinson from completing the mission.

“When this happened, it was certainly a downer, and it was certainly hard to remain faithful,” he said. “But, we did it, and I know we’re going to come out the other side. We’re going to make it happen.”

He says he wants to complete the mission to continue to ride to raise awareness.

“At the end of the day, for me, it’s a dedication to my brothers and sisters,” he said. “It’s a yearning to help my peers...leave no man behind.”

Robinson plans to make sure Veterans do not feel left behind by raising funds for a future equestrian center. He said the center would provide equestrian therapy and health programs for Veterans.

Their new plan is to use an old truck from a family member, but they are hoping to borrow a truck from a generous lender.

The goal is to get back on the road toward Waco today and eventually reach Fort Cavazos and lastly Austin.

People interested in donating or joining the organization can contact Robinson via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox.
Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

The family has a free little library outside their home dedicated to mental health, and the...
East Texas nonprofit brings awareness to mental health through free little library
They’re providing workshops that prepare caregivers to provide life-assisting suicide first-aid...
East Texas nonprofit brings awareness to mental health through free little library
They have a free little library outside their home dedicated to mental health, and the books...
East Texas nonprofit brings awareness to mental health through free little library
Jonathan Dewayne Cumby and Glendon Dermaine Armstrong
2 arrested after Athens police officers injured during traffic stop
Gregg County Chief Appraiser Mark Cormier
WebXtra: Gregg County appraiser offers tips for protesting property tax rate hikes