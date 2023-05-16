Tyler ISD Board provisionally approves teacher salary restructure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board provisionally approved a restructured salary plan for teachers in the district.

The proposal was a move to better compensate teachers in the city, and hopefully motivate talented instructors to join and stick with the schools. The plan would allow salaries to increase by a larger percentage per year, and is competitive with comparable school districts. Provisional approval allows the administration to move forward with the budgetary process while allotting for adjustment once the state budget has been decided upon.

Graphic outlining new TISD salary structure. (Tyler ISD)

“Teachers don’t leave kids, they don’t leave campuses, but they sometimes leave principals,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “And so certainly, we’re doing really good as far as developing that goes. Chasing $500 a year in what (amounts) to $50 extra a month is not enticing to most people. So the culture of your campus is extremely important - as important sometimes - as compensation, but we do need to be attractive enough to do the job to get the talent to stay here, and certainly come here.”

The board was in agreement that the proposal is a step further towards a system of motivated, well-paid instructors.

The board viewed the plan favorably, and the motion to conditionally adopt was passed unanimously.

