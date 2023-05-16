Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler ISD Board provisionally approves teacher salary restructure

The Tyler ISD Board provisionally approved a restructured salary plan for teachers in the district.
By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board provisionally approved a restructured salary plan for teachers in the district.

The proposal was a move to better compensate teachers in the city, and hopefully motivate talented instructors to join and stick with the schools. The plan would allow salaries to increase by a larger percentage per year, and is competitive with comparable school districts. Provisional approval allows the administration to move forward with the budgetary process while allotting for adjustment once the state budget has been decided upon.

Graphic outlining new TISD salary structure.
Graphic outlining new TISD salary structure.(Tyler ISD)

“Teachers don’t leave kids, they don’t leave campuses, but they sometimes leave principals,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “And so certainly, we’re doing really good as far as developing that goes. Chasing $500 a year in what (amounts) to $50 extra a month is not enticing to most people. So the culture of your campus is extremely important - as important sometimes - as compensation, but we do need to be attractive enough to do the job to get the talent to stay here, and certainly come here.”

The board was in agreement that the proposal is a step further towards a system of motivated, well-paid instructors.

The board viewed the plan favorably, and the motion to conditionally adopt was passed unanimously.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’ -...
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’
“Obviously the needs aren’t going to go away magically and we’ve got to find a solution for it;...
Pittsburg ISD continues to make safety, security priorities after bond proposal fails again
Law Enforcement Memorial
Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers
The Tyler ISD Board provisionally approved a restructured salary plan for teachers in the...
Tyler ISD Board provisionally approves teacher salary restructure