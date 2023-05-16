Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another foggy start for some of us with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.  Expect more clouds than sun today and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as the cold front makes its way through the area.  Temperatures will reach the lower 80s ahead of the front and drop into the lower 60s tonight.  Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with slightly lower humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s.  More sunshine is expected Thursday and a quick warm-up to near 90 degrees on Friday.  Another cold front brings the chance for thunderstorms late Friday and possibly overnight into Saturday morning with another slight cool down this weekend.

