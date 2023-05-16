Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for showers. Highs today in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The chance for severe storms is very low, though a stronger storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s, cooling into the 70s this evening, and eventually the low 60s overnight. Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s forecast will be dry, but still muggy and warm. Our next chance for rain after today will be Friday afternoon/evening as a front moves into the area. The Storm Prediction Center is currently outlining parts of East Texas in an area to watch for potential severe weather on Friday, but it is still too early to get into specifics. Rain chances will continue into Saturday, and then Sunday looks dry. With the passage of the front heading into the weekend, expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week.

