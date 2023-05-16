Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech gives all-clear after shots fired reported north of campus

TechAlert! Texas Tech logo (Source: Texas Tech)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A TechAlert! sent out Tuesday afternoon warned shots fired have been reported north of campus, according to a tweet from Texas Tech University.

The public is asked to avoid the area and “be aware of your surroundings.” Lubbock police are investigating the area near 4th and Flint. Texas Tech Police say there has been nothing to indicate a threat to the campus community.

Texas Tech tweeted an update giving the all-clear after police could not locate the source of the reported shots fired.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

