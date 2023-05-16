Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Along West Main Street in Henderson, a cross and flowers mark the spot where Markus Martin, 14, was found dead Friday night.

“A vehicle hit a 14-year-old boy, who I believe was on an electric scooter at the time,” said Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor.

The driver of that truck failed to stop, according to Taylor. During the investigation, surveillance video was discovered showing a white truck driving at a high rate of speed. It matched a description given by a witness to the crash. Photos of the truck were later posted to the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page in an attempt to find the person responsible for Martin’s death.

“I believe it was 8 or 9 o’clock the next morning when we got a call and the subject wanted to turn himself in,” Taylor said.

That call came from an attorney representing Jake Ryan Norman, who met authorities Saturday to turn himself in at the Rusk County Justice Center.

Norman is currently out of jail on bond, which was set by a judge Saturday at $95,000. He’s charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

Martin’s mother says Markus was her first-born son. and together they loved to watch scary movies. She said her son would typically try to jump scare her after watching the films all night long.

She describes her son as a smart young man who loved to have fun. He enjoyed fishing, riding horses, fixing things, and spending time with his brothers.

His mother said her son had a smile that could brighten even the worst of days.

While the incident was not caught on camera, Chief Taylor said police are still reviewing surveillance video. The investigation into the incident continues.

