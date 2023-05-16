Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Hart wins gold in state golf tournament
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Katie Hart of Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County has won gold at the UIL state golf tournament.
Hart posted a 74 in the first round and a 72 in the second at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin to win the 3A title.
Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill posted a 75 in the first round and a 76 in the second round to tie for second in the Girls 4A state tournament. She fell to third following a playoff.
The 4A tournament was played at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
