Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Hart wins gold in state golf tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Katie Hart of Chapel Hill ISD in Titus County has won gold at the UIL state golf tournament.

Hart posted a 74 in the first round and a 72 in the second at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin to win the 3A title.

Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill posted a 75 in the first round and a 76 in the second round to tie for second in the Girls 4A state tournament. She fell to third following a playoff.

The 4A tournament was played at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

