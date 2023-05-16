Smith County honors retiring 82-year-old Tyler Pipe employee with his own day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court is honoring a dedicated employee of Tyler Pipe with his very own day.

James Madison was 18 years old when he went to work at Tyler Pipe, 64 years ago. Madison, 82, is now hanging up his hard hat and retiring.

On Tuesday morning, Smith County commissioners ratified a resolution proclaiming May 25, 2023, as “James Madison Day” in Smith County.

A portion of the resolution honoring James Madison. (Smith County)

