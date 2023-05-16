Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County honors retiring 82-year-old Tyler Pipe employee with his own day

The Smith County Commissioners Court is honoring a dedicated employee of Tyler Pipe with his very own day.
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court is honoring a dedicated employee of Tyler Pipe with his very own day.

James Madison was 18 years old when he went to work at Tyler Pipe, 64 years ago. Madison, 82, is now hanging up his hard hat and retiring.

On Tuesday morning, Smith County commissioners ratified a resolution proclaiming May 25, 2023, as “James Madison Day” in Smith County.

A portion of the resolution honoring James Madison.
A portion of the resolution honoring James Madison.(Smith County)

