Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected for the remainder of the night tonight. few more showers/thundershowers will be possible on Tuesday across some areas in East Texas, but most should stay dry. A weak cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Tuesday morning, keeping a slight chance for showers/thundershowers into the evening hours, then we should be dry for a few days...FINALLY. Late on Friday/early on Saturday, another cold front is likely to move through, bringing with it a chance for a few showers/thundershowers back to our area for a short time. By Saturday afternoon, it looks to be dry once again from then until early next week. Lows will remain in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the next week. Light to moderate wind is expected as well. Variable wind directions are expected as the two fronts move through. Nothing too warm or too cool is expected. Have a great night, East Texas.

