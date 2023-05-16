Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No reports of hazardous materials in Houston train derailment

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEABROOK, Texas (KLTV) - A train derailed Tuesday morning near Houston, Texas, just a day after a 31-car derailment in nearby Dacus.

Photos shared by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office show multiple train cars toppled off the tracks at Port Road and State Highway 146 in Seabrook, a coastal town just southeast of Houston.

The derailment occurred at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and involved three loaded rail cars, police said. There were no reports of hazardous materials on board, police said.

Port Road was shut down, and police were directing motorists to alternate routes.

