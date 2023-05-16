Nacogdoches City Council swears in mayor, council members

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city council of Nacogdoches swore new members into office during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The new council members include Northwest Ward member Brad Maule and Mayor Randy Johnson. The incumbent Northeast Ward member Kathleen Belanger was sworn into the new term as well. Maule won his race with a vote of 328 to 168 and Belanger with a vote of 627 to 104. Johnson ran unopposed.

The swearing-in was performed by City Secretary Jan Vinson.

The terms of the new members will run until 2025.

