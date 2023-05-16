Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.(Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday night after reports of a shooting at the Sunrise Landing II Apartments in the 1200 block of East Denman Avenue.

An unidentified male was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.(Source: KTRE staff)

A juvenile male suspect was taken into custody.

“Due to the involvement of a juvenile suspect only limited details can be released,” a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lufkin PD spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Lee Norman
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
Hunter Ryan Tigert
1 killed, 1 arrested in connection with Longview building crash
The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox.
Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Tuesday 5-16-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today
Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents
Lufkin City Council discusses homestead tax exemption for residents
Tyler Independent School District logo
Tyler ISD Board provisionally approves teacher salary restructure
Tyler ISD Board provisionally approves teacher salary restructure