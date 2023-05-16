Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Lobos spring football scrimmage gets underway

Longview Lobos
Longview Lobos
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Over in Longview the Lobos top recruit in the country running back Taylor Tatum did not participate, but the crowd did see depth at the position. Rumbling around the right side Gerald Lee, picking up Key yardage and dancing the sidelines.

The one thing the Lobos won’t have to worry about is the running game, Kelvin Washington breaks loose here around the right side for positive yardage.

Coach King is experimenting with his personnel offensively and has to like what he sees.

The Lobos return starters in double digits, and look for the headhunting defense in the ground game to provide the one two punch in the upcoming season.

