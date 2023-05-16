Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect from deadly shooting in April

Chaz White
Chaz White(Henderson County Sheriffs Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday morning the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested the murder suspect of a deadly shooting that occurred back in April.

According to a post made via their official Facebook page, investigators from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search and arrest warrant for Chaz White, who lived just outside Gun Barrel City, for the offense of murder. The Henderson County Tactical Team responded to White’s residence to execute the warrant at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night and arrested White without incident.

White has been the primary suspect of a deadly shooting of Alexis Garoutte that occured on April 21 in Bonita Point. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests in connection with this case have not been ruled out.

