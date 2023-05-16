Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garland man found unresponsive underwater in Omaha motel tub

(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Texas (KLTV) - A man died while staying in a motel in Omaha on May 12.

Louis Ray Snyder, 69, was staying at a motel and RV Park on White Oak Avenue, Omaha Police Investigator Manuel Paredes said. A friend of Snyder told police he walked into his room and found him underwater and unresponsive in the bathtub, and called 911.

Police received the call at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived at the motel, they spoke with the friend who told them Snyder had a history of heart problems and had been in the hospital three weeks before the incident.

An autopsy has been ordered and the case is under investigation.

