Bosque County man dead, child found breathing after being struck by lightning

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas resident has died while a Valley Mills student is in the hospital after being struck by lightning.

Bosque County Deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded May 15 to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

According to a GoFundMe created for the family, the father and son were walking from the bus when the lightning entered the father’s body and traveled into the son’s body since they were holding hands.

The GoFundMe says that Valley Mills resident Matthew Boggs, 34, passed away.

Grayson Boggs, 6, was found unresponsive but breathing and was transported for emergency treatment. He is currently on a ventilator and is having seizures, states the GoFundMe.

“The doctors have told us that because he was hit by lightning, their main concerns are his heart, lung, and kidney damage. The next 72 hours are crucial,” said the page.

