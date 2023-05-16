Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities release name of man arrested in connection with Rusk County shooting

Jeremy Lane Hale
Jeremy Lane Hale(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that required a victim to be airlifted to Dallas.

Jeremy Lane Hale, 44, of Price, was arrested on May 15 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in connection with a shooting on the 9400 block of Hwy. 42 in the Leverett’s Chapel area that took place around 4 a.m. the same day.

Deputies said Hale initially fled the scene, but was taken into custody within 30 minutes after the initial report. His bond has been set at $100,000.

