Authorities release name of man arrested in connection with Rusk County shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that required a victim to be airlifted to Dallas.

Jeremy Lane Hale, 44, of Price, was arrested on May 15 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in connection with a shooting on the 9400 block of Hwy. 42 in the Leverett’s Chapel area that took place around 4 a.m. the same day.

Deputies said Hale initially fled the scene, but was taken into custody within 30 minutes after the initial report. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.