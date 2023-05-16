2 arrested after Athens police officers injured during traffic stop

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Two officers were injured during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Jonathan Street at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to a post from the Athens Police Department.

Officer Matthew Halbert and his training officer, Cpl. Melissa Goss, pulled over a silver four-door sedan driven by Jonathan Dewayne Cumby, 41, with Glendon Dermaine Armstrong, 39, as a passenger, both of Athens.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered an outstanding warrant for Armstrong and suspected Cumby might be in possession of narcotics, police said. While officers investigated further, Cumby allegedly fled the scene. Goss pursued Cumby and broke her femur while trying to apprehend him, police said.

With the help of nearby onlookers, Halbert was able to detain Cumby. Halbert suffered a sprained knee during the altercation, and both officers were transported to a local hospital. Police said Halbert was treated and released, while Goss was held overnight.

Cumby was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

Armstrong was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

