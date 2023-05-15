WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts walks the stage at The University of Oklahoma graduation

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KLTV) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts checked off another accomplishment this year when he graduated with a master’s degree on Saturday.

Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students David Surratt tweeted his support, posting a video of graduation with the caption “Congratulations! 👏🏽👏🏽🎓💯”

Surratt said the accomplishment was a “huge testament to Jalen, the sport and higher education.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.