Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was killed in a wreck southwest of Longview on Sunday.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, Monica E. Arthur, 53, of Tatum, was driving her 2000 Honda Accord westbound on State Highway 149 at about 1:30 p.m. Jaidon J. Gentry, 20, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on the highway in a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Albritton said that the preliminary investigation showed that Gentry began to turn onto Younger Road, but didn’t yield the right of way to Arthur as her vehicle was driving through the intersection. Her vehicle crashed into his as he turned in front of her car, according to the report.

Arthur was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Salnan Rahim.

Gentry, who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, was taken to Longview Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

