Sheriff: Fatal shooting near Hallsville appears to have been self-defense

Sheriff: Fatal shooting near Hallsville deemed self-defense
By Mack Shaw and Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting near Hallsville on Friday that left one person dead may be a case of home protection, according to law enforcement.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said the incident went from “borrowing some money to aggravated robbery gone wrong.” When deputies responded to the shooting call around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the homeowner was standing out front of the house and cooperated fully, according to the sheriff.

The deceased, William Joseph Feazell, 40, was found in the kitchen, where the preliminary investigation revealed that he had been the instigator. Fletcher said that only one gun was involved, which belonged to Feazell. The homeowner was able to take control of the gun during the attempted robbery, which resulted in Feazell’s death.

Several shots were fired during the incident, but no other injuries have been reported. The investigation is still ongoing.

