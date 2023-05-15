San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine ISD is planning to use a newly passed bond for extensive upgrades.

San Augustine high school was built in 1927 and currently houses over 200 students.

“It has served this community well; it has stood strong,” said superintendent Virginia Liepman.

The 96-year-old building comes with some issues like heavy rainfall leaking into classrooms and hallways.

With the passing of a of $32 million bond, the district has a comprehensive plan for a new high school that includes a new multipurpose facility to host events for the athletic and fine arts department.

“We’re so excited to be able to do plays, programs, and concerts and invite the community to come in for community activities,” said Liepman.

Liepman said the current classrooms are too small for the students. They plan for the new classrooms to be 40 percent larger.

“These classrooms are going to be larger; they’re going to able to have the labs in them and all the other things that the children need,” she said.

Liepman said the high school will serve as administrative offices once the new building is complete.

“With recent school violence, safety and security was our top priority and still is,” said Liepman.

The elementary school has Pre-K, third to fifth-grade students, and the bond will help fund new non-scalable fencing, control access into the building, and apply impact-resistant window film.

They will also make improvements to the interior and exterior such as new flooring and doors.

“We want to make this district the safest and most secure in this region,” Liepman.

The district anticipates breaking ground for the high school at the beginning of next year and opening in the fall of 2026.

