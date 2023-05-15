Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - It appears a man suspected of DUI in Colorado was trying to get out of the charges by putting his dog behind the wheel of the car he was driving, according to police.

The Springfield Police Department (SPD) shared details of the incident on their Facebook page. According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the Springfield area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reportedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” part of the Facebook post by Springfield Police reads. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.”

Police said the suspect, who wasn’t identified in the Facebook post, had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, Colorado.

The suspect was charged with DUI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
A house near Lake o' the Pines had a large tree fall on it.
Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Latest News

Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
Listening to America – DACA and Immigration
FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30,...
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades