Pittsburg ISD continues to make safety, security priorities after bond proposal fails again

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg ISD’s $88 million bond proposal did not pass the May election. This is the second attempt in one school year to get a bond passed. The first attempt was in the November election.

Superintendent Terry Waldrep says it mainly addressed building a whole new high school campus to replace its current facility, which is over 50 years old. It is currently spread out with several exterior buildings.

“The bond was going to help us to address that, bringing that all in under one roof to make it a lot more easy to be able to supervise and to control,” Waldrep said.

The district will have to make do with the existing campus. However, they say they are continuing to make safety and security a priority, regardless of the bond’s failure.

“Obviously we’re going to meet the compliances from the state. But also, at the same time, we’re making improvements on our own.” said Waldrep.

Pittsburg ISD received state funding to make certain upgrades, like building and securing fences around all five of their campuses. They recently completed new fencing at their elementary and intermediate campus with protective slats.

Waldrep said, “We’re actually in the process of putting up the resistant film on the exterior windows and doors.”

They also have their own police force with five officers at every campus, as well as additional security officers. But Waldrep says they are not giving up on addressing the needs of the entire district, despite this failed proposal.

“Obviously the needs aren’t going to go away magically and we’ve got to find a solution for it; we’ll go back and evaluate all of it and look at the needs that our district has as far as trying to provide the best for our students.”

