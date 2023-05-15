Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Monday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy fog.  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day today with very light winds and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening with a weak cold front moving into East Texas.  This slow-moving cold front will keep slight chances for rain in the forecast tomorrow and drop temperatures a few degrees.  Mostly sunny and dry for the middle of the week, with slightly lower humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees.  Thursday and Friday bring a quick warm up as south winds return to the forecast and another cold front on Friday brings another chance for rain.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
A house near Lake o' the Pines had a large tree fall on it.
Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Latest News

East Texas woman gives back to community by fostering children
94-yearl-old East Texas woman awarded black belt in martial arts
Critically endangered red wolf pups
Critically endangered red wolf pups born at North Carolina Zoo
Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building