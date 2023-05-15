Monday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy fog. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day today with very light winds and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening with a weak cold front moving into East Texas. This slow-moving cold front will keep slight chances for rain in the forecast tomorrow and drop temperatures a few degrees. Mostly sunny and dry for the middle of the week, with slightly lower humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees. Thursday and Friday bring a quick warm up as south winds return to the forecast and another cold front on Friday brings another chance for rain.

