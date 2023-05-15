Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man was killed early Sunday morning after his truck collided with a mailbox.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, Kaleb Brown, 22, of Mineola was traveling eastbound on County Road 442 in a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox. The incident occurred about 4 miles northwest of Lindale.

The report states that Brown was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.