Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Mineola man dies after vehicle collides with mailbox in Smith County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola man was killed early Sunday morning after his truck collided with a mailbox.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, Kaleb Brown, 22, of Mineola was traveling eastbound on County Road 442 in a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. The report states that Brown lost control of his vehicle and collided with a brick mailbox. The incident occurred about 4 miles northwest of Lindale.

The report states that Brown was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into Longview building
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The vehicle allegedly struck a 14-year-old male and fled the scene.
1 arrested after Henderson hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old
A house near Lake o' the Pines had a large tree fall on it.
Storms cause damage in Hughes Springs area
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
1 killed in shooting near Hallsville

Latest News

Fatal wreck generic
Tatum woman killed in collision on Gregg County highway
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Rusk County Shooting
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth speaks about the officer memorial.
WebXtra: Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth speaks about the officer memorial.
WebXtra: Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers