Man arrested after crashing into Palestine elementary school

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man crashed into Westwood Elementary School Monday after leading police on a chase.

Just after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of West Oak Street in reference to a wanted suspect, James Keith Jones, Jr., 24, of Palestine, who has multiple felony warrants, according to a post from the Palestine Police Department.

Officers arrived and attempted to stop Jones, who was driving a Ford Focus and fled north on Bassett Road, police said.

When Jones reached the Salt Works Road intersection, his car left the roadway, struck a fence and then the side of Westwood Elementary School, according to police.

Officers arrived and attempted to stop Jones, who was driving a Ford Focus and fled north on Bassett Road, police said. (Palestine Police Department)

Jones then got out of the car and fled on foot; officers gave chase and apprehended him a short time later, police said.

At the time of the incident, the school was placed in lockdown. No one was injured during the incident.

Jones was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked for his warrants, along with charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and on foot. Bond for the new charges has not yet been set.

The Westwood ISD Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.