Former Oklahoma congressman and quarterback JC Watts speaks at KTBB’s Scholastics banquet

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - JC Watts was one of the featured speakers at the KTBB Scholastics All-Star banquet and spoke with Michael Coleman about his career in football as a quarterback.

There was a false narrative that his skin color prevented him from playing in the NFL but was drafted by the Jets nonetheless. However, things didn’t turn out as expected.

“We were an option concept team so I’ll give the NFL a little bit of grace, however, my theory was that I was gonna go to Canada and prove I could throw the ball 30 times a game. Which I did, and I came back but I ended up up retiring in Canada” said Watts.

Watts spoke about the desired characteristics of an NFL quarterback in his time, entirely different of the modern game of today.

“Back then, the prototype quarterback was 6′3 or 6′4 would drop back 6 to 7 yards and throw the ball 18 yards. Didn’t have to be mobile.”

He credits the genius of Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chief’s head coach, with the changes of the game and evolution of the quarterback.

“Patrick Mahomes, Russel Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, that type of quarterback, thanks to coach Andy Reid, who was kind of the mad scientist in the offensive room, that he found this kid named Patrick Mahomes, and all the things he wanted to do for 20 years nobody wanted to do because they were too conventional.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

